I wish there was more
time to realise
less time
but there’s no room for reality
how many bananas
are there in a bunch
I bet you’re thinking in figures
the great maths of the cosmos
comes down to zero plus
but don’t get me wrong
I’m not this enlightened
all the time
I get angry at glances
and I don’t care what you say
people are talking about me
if you spend enough time alone
even the walls become articulate
meanwhile
you’re walking down the street
watching the magpie family
warbling on the nature strip
and someone who believes in something
smaller than the infinite
lets the bomb of their ignorance
blow the street away
First published in Going Down Swinging, Issue 21 (2003)