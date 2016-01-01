I wish there was more

time to realise

less time

but there’s no room for reality

how many bananas

are there in a bunch

I bet you’re thinking in figures

the great maths of the cosmos

comes down to zero plus

but don’t get me wrong

I’m not this enlightened

all the time

I get angry at glances

and I don’t care what you say

people are talking about me

if you spend enough time alone

even the walls become articulate

meanwhile

you’re walking down the street

watching the magpie family

warbling on the nature strip

and someone who believes in something

smaller than the infinite

lets the bomb of their ignorance

blow the street away

First published in Going Down Swinging, Issue 21 (2003)