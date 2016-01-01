Next in our lineup of formidable performers at our launch this Friday evening at BIGBANG Studio is Fury. Fury is a despicable changeling creature birthed from the sulphur swamps of greater New Zealand, currently inhabiting the desolate desert landscapes of Melbourne’s CBD. You can tell them by their webbed fingers and shifting red eyes. To ward them off, you may leave an inverted coat or open iron scissors where you sleep. It is not advised to read their guileful poetry as their words encourage restless sleep.

Tell us about the piece you will be reading from/performing at the launch in ten words or less.

fuck marriage. fuck queer(s). fuck state. fuck church. fuck YES, fuck NO. fuck gently, fuck slow.

Who’s your favourite writer or performer, and why?

Alice Birch’s play Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. is like watching a sugar cube castle dissolve in water. Patricia Smith’s ‘Skinhead’ is like peeling back your face to find another face underneath it. Margaret Atwood writes poetry, you know. If you ask her nicely, maybe she will whisper it to you from the page.

What have you been working on recently?

I am working on a project called INVERT where I am making art from a copy of Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. You can join the ranks of my two followers but you have to find it yourself. You must take a pilgrimage across the internet. You must seek me on Seek. You must hike up Google at 6 a.m. to watch the sunrise. You must seek to acquire the truth of the word ‘filter’. You must be committed. I must see it in your eyes at 3 a.m. when I Skype you to ask you if you can hear the blue birds tweeting. I hold in me infinities. You do, too, friend. You are as ancient as the lemon tree. (Follow. Follow. Follow me.)

What are the ingredients to your perfect jaffle?

Why, are you buying?

Going Down Swinging’s #38 Launch kicks off at 7 p.m. on November 10 at BIGBANG Studio in Northcote. A mere $20 secures entry, a copy of our latest anthology and a free drink (nab future drinks for a recommended donation of $2 each).

Book your tickets to the launch party now – this one’s going to be a blow out. Check the Facebook event page for more details and updates.

Photo courtesy of Bent TV.

Magenta Sheridan is a member of the editorial team at Going Down Swinging.