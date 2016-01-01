To celebrate the completion of another ace print anthology, we decided to put together some important information (read: jaffle recipes) on each of the performers who will be at our #38 launch this Friday evening, November 10 at BIGBANG Studio.

First up is Sue-Ann Chan, writer and serial dog petter from Malaysia. She enjoys collecting seemingly useless objects from really cool days in her life. She currently has in her possession a small piece of a shoe she wore to her first concert, and a book filled with leaves from her favourite tree in primary school. She’s four-foot-ten, which means she always has legroom on long plane rides. Follow her on Instagram for soppy poetry and pictures of her face @sue_annchan.

Tell us about the piece you will be performing at the launch in ten words or less.

It’s about Tinder, mandarin oranges and constantly floating between two places.

Who’s your favourite writer or performer, and why?

Melissa Lozada-Oliva is a rad performer. She truly embodies the characters that live in her poems and she’s the perfect mix of emotional earnestness and pure sass.

What have you been working on recently?

Making air-dry clay pots for the little cactus family in my room while struggling to finish uni.

What are the ingredients to your perfect jaffle?

Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes and a little too much blue cheese. Or just plain cookie dough – why isn’t that a classic?

Magenta Sheridan is a member of the editorial team at Going Down Swinging.