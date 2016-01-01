Lock down your calendar: one of Melbourne’s oldest, grimiest, most eclectic and beer-drenched literary institutions (that’s us) is having a warehouse launch party, and you’re invited.

The Launch

Join us from 7pm on Friday 10 November at BIGBANG Studio in Northcote for a true GDS-style launch: a northern suburbs warehouse party with cheap hooch, jaffles and psychedelic projections, right on the edge of the Merri Creek. Brace for beautiful destruction, dystopic beekeeping, spoken word and an evening of bangers provided courtesy of DJ (and GDS alumnus) Sean M. Whelan. Performances start at 8:30pm, including an unmissable spoken word performance from Fury, reading their ace poem from the pages of #38. Further performers TBA.

A mere $25 secures entry, a copy of our latest anthology and a free drink (drinks $2 thereafter). Jaffles from TOASTA & Co will be on hand to satisfy whatever hunger discount beer doesn’t fix.

Book your tickets now — this one’s going to be a blow out. Check the Facebook event page for more details and updates.

The Edition

Edited by Matt Harnett and Megan Anderson and designed by Matt Tambellini (the same genius behind last year’s stunner), GDS#38 features the talent of 30 up-and-coming and established artists, including: NZ poetry superstar Hera Lindsay Bird; provocative political powerhouse Sam Wallman; local boy made good Wayne Marshall; GDS regulars Una Cruickshank and Rafael SW; an international collaboration with the UK’s Dean Atta and Ben Connors; and two dozen more writers, poets and artists. It’s going to be a big one.

BIGBANG Studio is a wheelchair accessible venue. If you have any particular access requirements let us know – we want you there.

Quick! Buy your tickets for the launch HERE.