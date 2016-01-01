The latest edition of Going Down Swinging features the talent of thirty writers and artists.

Including New Zealand poetry superstar Hera Lindsay Bird; provocative political powerhouse Sam Wallman; renegade poet Fury; comic artist Rachel Ang; GDS regulars Una Cruickshank and Rafael SW; an international collaboration with the UK’s Dean Atta and Ben Connors; and two dozen more writers, poets and artists. Not to mention secret codes, digital diversions, a bit of binary, bees and spoken word.

Design by More Studio. Printed by printing legends Adams Print. Thanks to all our sponsors for making this edition possible.