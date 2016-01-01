Australian spoken word poet Lorin Elizabeth explores a range of topics in her work – from social injustice and the human condition to vulnerability and food. A finalist at the 2014 Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup, she has also shared the stage with acclaimed international poets such as Buddy Wakefield (USA), Bill Moran (USA), Carlos Andrés Gómez (USA) and Mark Gonzales (USA), plus Australian greats like Candy Royalle, Joel McKerrow and Luka Lesson.

What made you want to speak up?

First it was the challenge of wordplay and too much reading/hip-hop. Then the beauty and confrontation of shared experience. Realising that the audience knows these feelings too.

Four moments that best describe you:

1. Seven minutes ago, when I went to the toilet and took a book to read (Heir of Fire by Sarah J. Maas).

2. When I was eight I tried on a crop-top costume for a dance concert and my friend asked if I was holding my tummy in and I lied and said no.

3. The last time I was elbow-deep in garden soil.

4. Singing praises to the sun at the top of my lungs as a snowstorm chased my snow-tire-less car and I through the Grand Canyon National Park and then we made it and the snowstorm held and the canyon was everything.

Who else should we be listening to and why?

Bill Moran from Texas! He’s doing spoken word in such a refreshing, honest, abstract manner. I love everything he’s ever written. And he’s an ace human as well? I mean, c’mon.

Most delicious lines from a poem:

“The pretty boys who moan when their women break do not know that you can sing your body empty,” from ‘Merry Clayton Sings Us Sterile’ by Ellyn Touchette.