Applications are now open for Going Down Swinging’s 2017 internship program. We’re offering two distinct opportunities to make your mark on one of the longest-running literary publications in the country.

Fancy some first-hand experience in putting together a print anthology with a history? Keen to get all up in our content management system, or help with special projects and events? Check out the position descriptions for the roles of Online/Projects Intern and Editorial Intern.

To apply, please send through your CV and a brief cover letter that outlines who you are, what you enjoy reading and why you’d like to join GDS.

Applications close June 2, 2017 and can be sent via email to info@goingdownswinging.org.au.