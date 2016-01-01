For the past year, we’ve been working with curator Elizaveta Maltseva to launch Return Flight MEL>EDI: a cross-continental exhibition, publication and creative exchange between twenty artists and writers in Melbourne and Edinburgh.

Artists are always asked to illustrate writing. So we decided to reverse the process. We asked ten artists from Melbourne and Edinburgh to respond to the idea of ‘place’, before assigning each work to a writer from the opposite city. Writers could respond however they liked, but without the luxury of context: both artwork and artist names were withheld until the end. Once the creative part of the exchange was over, we introduced writers and artists to each other through the magic of Skype and email correspondence.

The result? A series of works that suggest our global creative community is tighter than we think.

Melbourne: May 10-21, Federation Square Atrium, Swanston Street

Edinburgh: June 9-23, The Number Shop, 188-190 Pleasance

Designed by Jacqui Hagen and edited by Megan Anderson, the Return Flight MEL>EDI publication features new art, interviews and words from the likes of Tony Birch, Matto Lucas, Chloe Wilson, Ryan Van Winkle, Jane Flett, Mitch Walder, Roz Bellamy and Aimee Fairman.

Melburnians can share a dram with us on May 10 from 6-8pm in the Federation Square Atrium. Entry is free, and you’ll be among the first in the world to see Return Flight MEL>EDI hot off the press, as well as all twenty artworks and written responses on display.

What else? Oh, just whisky tastings courtesy of Glenfiddich. Sample their famous 18-year-old Scotch or a nip from their Experimental Series in honour of our partner city, Edinburgh. Coincidentally, Glenfiddich are also celebrating the opening of entries for their 2018 Artists in Residence Prize, where winning artists get to work and live for three months at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland (find out more here).

In Scotland? Head on down to our project partner The Number Shop from 6-8pm on June 9 for the Edinburgh launch. We’ll be there, as will a fine selection of Scottish craft beers from our friends at Edinbrew.

Melbourne: May 21, 2-4pm (Atrium Screen)

Edinburgh: June 11, 2-4pm (The Number Shop)

Come chat with curator Elizaveta Maltseva and our Return Flight artists and writers as they discuss travel, creative process, and the challenge of responding blindly to artworks from across the globe.

Return Flight is presented by Federation Square in partnership with: