Last Words of the Old Man with the Photographic Memory

By John Wall Barger

Born with eyes cast wide

as nets, I held earth together

by my total recall.

I suffered nosebleeds.

I had no friends.

I was nine & unprepared

for my sister

her beauty. She is three,

I hold her tiny right hand,

we are crossing

a field. In her left hand

she holds a kite

tall as her. She stops,

mouth open: a deer

at the tree line.

The shoulder of the deer

rotting. A hole

dark & gaping

like some terrible insight.

I run with the string,

I tear her kite.

She sits in tall grass

in her green dress.

She isn’t crying

or smiling, just looking

where the deer was.

Today it is winter,

night, cold on the lino.

Outside, city dogs

freeze. I am the deer.

Again, again

the kite in the sun:

blue light like veins

of the world.

John Wall Barger’s poems have appeared in many journals and anthologies, including The Best Canadian Poetry in English and The Montreal Prize Global Poetry Anthology. His third collection, The Book of Festus (Palimpsest Press), was a finalist for the 2016 J. M. Abraham Poetry Award.

First published in PRISM International 55.1 (Fall 2016)