The Newstead Short Story Tattoo returns this year with a daring program running October 6 to 8. Going Down Swinging has packed up the car and road tripped to the festival in the past, and we can tell you: it’s not to be missed.

The event champions storytelling in all forms and features Tony Birch with the second Gary Foley lecture, Funny Girls, an all-female comedy night, and the popular Fire Stories with Manisha Anjali, Steve Proposch, Pi-O and many more. There’s even an open-mic event, if you’re feeling brave.

The Newstead Short Story Tattoo runs from October 6 to 8 at venues across Newstead. The full 2017 program can be viewed here.

Magenta Sheridan is a member of the editorial team at Going Down Swinging.

Photo used under Creative Commons by dave (via Flickr)