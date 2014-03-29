This week’s Rory Gilmore Reading Challenge is covered by guest reviewer Emma Wortley. Emma has a PhD in English from the University of New South Wales, with book reviews popping up in places like Voiceworks and Southerly. She’s also published papers on children’s and young adult literature in various academic journals.

16.) Babe by Dick King-Smith

Babe is a warm little cuddle of a book in which a young orphaned pig becomes a successful sheep-herder because he treats the sheep with care and courtesy. This book is a charming incarnation of the convention of using pigs to explore humanity’s best and worst traits, with the protagonist joining a literary piggy pantheon that includes nightmarish Napoleon in Animal Farm and plucky Wilbur in Charlotte’s Web. Before I read this book (having never seen the film), I would have rolled my eyes if someone had described the premise as ‘polite pig prospers’.

“Ugh, educating kids to say please and thank you with a spoonful of bacon to make the medicine go down! How boar-ing, amIrite?” I would have exclaimed, before giggling at my own pun and Googling bacon-flavoured medicine to see if it exists. However, the regard for empathy, thoughtful communication and gosh-darn manners at the heart of this gentle book is really appealing.

Kindness, empathy and communication are also major themes in Gilmore Girls, which has a general reputation as a ‘nice’ show. Most recently I watched the season five episode ‘Women of Questionable Morals’, and parts of it put the same little happy half-smile on my face as Babe – like the prim delight Richard and Emily experience looking after a lost dog for a spell, or Luke building an ice rink for Lorelai to cheer her up when her adoration of snow wanes. (Side note, whenever Luke is on screen, my brain takes up a choo choo train-style chant of the word ‘irascible’.)

Of course, it’s impossible to be kind always, and fiction would be Excel spreadsheet-level boring if characters were constantly pleasant to one another. Even sweet-hearted Babe savagely bites a feral dog at one point, and Rory and Lorelei are certainly not unfailingly ‘nice’. The tensest plotline in this episode is Rory’s impatient unkindness toward her father when he tries to reach out to her; she later hears that the ill father he mentioned when seeking her company has passed away. The dismayed look on her little porcelain doll face when she finds out is an example of the way Gilmore Girls is also very good at representing how a kind heart interacting with the often confusing and punishing world can be somewhat like a tender sole interacting with a piece of Lego on the carpet.

Still, there is a magnetism to the idea that true power lies in kindness. Kurt Vonnegut via his character Eliot Rosewater in God Bless You, Mr Rosewater, or Pearls Before Swine probably said it best: “There’s only one rule that I know of, babies – ‘God damn it, you’ve got to be kind.’”

