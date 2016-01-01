Going Down Swinging works across platforms to produce high quality publications and events that support writers and artists telling stories worth sharing. We are currently looking for a General Manager to help run our operations. The role is the major convener of all things at Going Down Swinging and offers significant support for emerging arts leaders and managers.

Please see the position description here for more details.

Applications close Wednesday 22 February at 5pm.

Please contact Joanna Gould, General Manager on gm@goingdownswinging.org.au if you have any questions, or to request a copy of this position description in an alternative format.