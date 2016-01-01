Going Down Swinging is collecting creations of all kinds for our next print production, due for release late 2017.

So far we’ve produced thirty-seven years’ worth of creative work. That’s thirty-four anthologies. Seven live albums. Three digital editions. Not to mention a multiformat long-form collection, a limited-edition hardcover, sixteen spoken word albums and an international exhibition.

Who knows what shape our thirty-eighth edition will take? That’s part of the fun.

Before submitting, please read the below submission guidelines… then read them again. It may seem picky, but given the volume of submissions this saves us many wasted hours.

– Fiction, non-fiction, poetry, comics, visual art, creative collabs, spoken word. If your work falls outside these categories, send it in anyway. If we like it, we’ll find a way to publish it.

– Prose pieces under 5,000 words are ideal, but we’ll read anything up to 15,000 words; similarly, poems up to 100 lines in length.

– You can submit up to two pieces of work across all categories, whether that’s prose, poetry, visual art or spoken word.

– Audio recordings, which may include spoken word, storytelling or poetry. We’re open to ideas.



– For written pieces, please use the .doc or .docx format, 12-point font and lines spaced at least 1.5 times.

– Visual art submissions can include specific works, or links to your online folio.

– The edition will most likely be printed in an A5 format, with an accompanying digital component.

– Audio submissions don’t have to be broadcast quality, or include sound production. Just record your poem or story on a computer, a mobile, or a dictaphone, and send us an mp3. We’ll decide what to re-record later.



– We’re accepting submissions from writers and artists worldwide until 5pm AEST Friday June 23, 2017.

– We aim to get back to everyone who submits by August 11.

– Simultaneous submissions aren’t a problem – just let us know if your work is accepted elsewhere. Please note we don’t republish work that exists elsewhere.

– We pay the writers and artists we publish. Payment is usually between $100-$250 depending on form, length and the overall number of pieces we publish. Amounts are subject to funding and will not make much of a dent in your personal debt.

To see what we’ve produced in recent times, consider purchasing a previous edition of Going Down Swinging. It’s good for you. It’s good for us.



If you have any questions regarding submissions or this edition, please email info@goingdownswinging.org.au.