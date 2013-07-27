In Gilmore Girls, aka the best show ever written, bright-eyed Rory Gilmore is continually seen reading a wide array of books. Whether in preparation for Harvard or for her time at Yale, she is always improving herself via literature.
Juxtapose this with Patrick Lenton, who found himself re-reading The Wheel of Time for the seventeenth time, grimly hoping the ingrained misogyny might somehow disappear if he just believed hard enough. What happened to his days of challenging himself? What about that one time he read Moby Dick and felt good for eight years? Patrick decided to take a leaf out of Rory’s books and read Rory’s books.
Book #5: An American Tragedy by Theodore Dreiser
More like Theodore Dreiser-bone. That was a witty quip to connote that he’s boring, and not some kind of reference to a rural raincoat. I have a feeling that An American Tragedy might be one of those texts that haunts American high schools masquerading as a classic due to little more than advanced age and crapulent themes of morality. Millions of teens have probably sat there duly pondering questions like: ‘Would the protagonist have murdered that lady if he’d believed in Jesus?’; and, ‘Why is it important to us rad dudes in 2013 to know about the inner workings of a malt shop?’ Answer: ‘University, my homies!’
Let’s move past the fact that I waded through this drudgery through a particularly difficult week, which had the highlights of starting a new job and the death of a loved one. Let’s move right on. My biggest issue is that in 1925 when this book was published, they clearly hadn’t invented the ‘show, don’t tell’ rule. Or perhaps they had, but maybe half of America believed that they had the constitutional right to drearily explain their actions and write shit books and seceded from the Union and Theodore Dreiser was their king. Whatever.
One of the book’s heavy-handed themes did make me think about Gilmore Girls, however. In An American Tragedy, the protagonist comes to ruin after seeking material wealth beyond the meagre means he was born to, and also a bunch of junk about religion. In Gilmore Girls, Lorelai turns her back on her parents and their immense wealth, and seeks out independence yet manages to avoid the very real poverty that a sixteen-year-old single mother school drop-out would find, by getting a lucky break and finding a job and place to live immediately. It’s clear that she worked really hard to provide a home for Rory later, but does something stick in your craw about the entire ‘Rory needs money for an expensive school’ thing? And then after that gets her super expensive Ivy League education paid for and has cars and apartments and stuff? And then everyone makes this huge deal about how hard she works and how smart she is, and you’re like, lots of people could be doing exactly the same thing if they had that sort of bankrolling. It sticks in my craw. But I don’t advocate murdering some lady like the dude in An American Tragedy. I think Rory is better than him. Yeah. Go Rory.
Don’t miss the next installment of The Rory Gilmore Reading Challenge, where we attack Frank McCourt’s Angela’s Ashes.
